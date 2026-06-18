Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,322 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $49,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $362.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.05 and a 200 day moving average of $347.11. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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