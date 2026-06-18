Governors Lane LP Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Governors Lane LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,636 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Governors Lane LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Governors Lane LP's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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