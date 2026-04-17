Grace & White Inc. NY Invests $1.79 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,080 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Darron K. Ash acquired 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,396.10. This trade represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,230,344.38. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,173 shares of company stock worth $905,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE CSW opened at $274.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $338.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.72.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSW. Zacks Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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