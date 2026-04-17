Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 11,387 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,888 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 3.3% of Grace & White Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts: Sign Up

More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted First Solar as “overlooked” and “too cheap,” calling attention to the stock’s valuation versus recent drawdown — this type of high-profile endorsement can attract bargain hunters and buying interest. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted First Solar as “overlooked” and “too cheap,” calling attention to the stock’s valuation versus recent drawdown — this type of high-profile endorsement can attract bargain hunters and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 30 (after market close). Upcoming results and guidance will be the next major catalyst and could swing the stock depending on revenue, backlog commentary, and margin outlook. Article Title

First Solar scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 30 (after market close). Upcoming results and guidance will be the next major catalyst and could swing the stock depending on revenue, backlog commentary, and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An insider, Kuntal Kumar Verma, sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. $210/share). The sale reduced his holding by ~6% but was disclosed as a planned trade, which lessens the negative signal compared with opportunistic insider selling. Article Title

An insider, Kuntal Kumar Verma, sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. $210/share). The sale reduced his holding by ~6% but was disclosed as a planned trade, which lessens the negative signal compared with opportunistic insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering limits on advanced solar equipment exports sparked sector-wide selling and put downward pressure on First Solar despite its U.S.-based manufacturing — fear of trade shocks and supply-chain disruption has driven short-term volatility. Article Title

Reports that China is considering limits on advanced solar equipment exports sparked sector-wide selling and put downward pressure on First Solar despite its U.S.-based manufacturing — fear of trade shocks and supply-chain disruption has driven short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” as the broader market gained, reflecting the immediate market reaction to the China export report and continued drag from the company’s post‑earnings volatility earlier this year. Traders reacting to headlines and macro risks are likely amplifying intraday weakness. Article Title

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.09 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $388,949.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,641,838.40. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $2,820,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,100. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,042,232. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here