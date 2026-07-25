Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $23.97 Million Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,317,374 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI makes up approximately 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Cellebrite DI worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $1,626,242.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 590,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,645.52. The trade was a 14.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $161,642.66. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 440,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,089.77. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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