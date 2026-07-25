Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $31.90 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,434 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,059 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies comprises 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of TTM Technologies worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,494 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,035 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 9,856 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $2,067,788.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,022,426.40. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI opened at $131.41 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $223.83. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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