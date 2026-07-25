Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,250 Shares of Materion Corporation $MTRN

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,476 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Materion worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Materion by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 74,075 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Materion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,440 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,164 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.83. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $298.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTRN

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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