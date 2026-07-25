Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 217,934 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Ameresco worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 22,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379.84. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,355 shares of company stock worth $852,270. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $401.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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