Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,905 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company's stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 144,985 shares of the company's stock worth $31,827,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,634 shares of the company's stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 163,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $150.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $223.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.84.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $308.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.67.

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About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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