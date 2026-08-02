Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA - Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,776 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Granite Construction worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 73.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,859 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,882 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,967. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Timothy Romer purchased 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.65 per share, with a total value of $53,868.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,363.65. This represents a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Granite Construction to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Granite Construction from $139.00 to $119.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Granite Construction from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $162.08.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Granite Construction's dividend payout ratio is presently -12.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Granite Construction

Here are the key news stories impacting Granite Construction this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook: Granite increased its 2026 revenue guidance to $5.3 billion–$5.5 billion and lifted its 2027 organic-growth outlook to above 10%. Management cited continued federal, state and private infrastructure funding as key growth drivers. Granite outlines 2026 revenue outlook

Granite increased its 2026 revenue guidance to and lifted its 2027 organic-growth outlook to above 10%. Management cited continued federal, state and private infrastructure funding as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat expectations: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 29% year over year to $1.46 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.41 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 22% to about $186 million, with public infrastructure activity providing the main source of momentum. Granite Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 29% year over year to $1.46 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.41 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 22% to about $186 million, with public infrastructure activity providing the main source of momentum. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst view: Oppenheimer raised its price target from $170 to $180 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Oppenheimer raises Granite price target

Oppenheimer raised its price target from $170 to $180 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions diverged: Goldman Sachs cut its target from $139 to $119 and assigned a “sell” rating, citing limited near-term upside, while Oppenheimer took the opposite view. This split highlights uncertainty around valuation and execution.

Goldman Sachs cut its target from $139 to $119 and assigned a “sell” rating, citing limited near-term upside, while Oppenheimer took the opposite view. This split highlights uncertainty around valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: Headline loss and cost pressures: Granite reported a $278 million net loss, or $(6.36) per share, versus prior-year profit. The loss primarily reflected a $360 million non-operating charge tied to convertible-note transactions. Adjusted EPS of $2.16 also fell short of the $2.25 consensus, while severe Southeast weather and higher quarry-development costs pressured materials margins. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance remained unchanged at 12.25%–13.25%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

Further Reading

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