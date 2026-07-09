Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 64,516 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,726 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,516 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Floor & Decor worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Barclays decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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