Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,331 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Helios Technologies worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,681,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,503,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $80.25 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $95.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Research raised Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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