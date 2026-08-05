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Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Abbott Laboratories logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Grant Private Wealth Management increased its Abbott Laboratories stake by 362.6% in the second quarter, bringing its holdings to 20,311 shares valued at approximately $1.84 million. Institutional investors own 75.18% of ABT.
  • Abbott reported quarterly EPS of $1.31, beating estimates of $1.28, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. The company provided third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.38–$1.46 and full-year guidance of $5.45–$5.60.
  • Abbott declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, equivalent to an annualized $2.52 payout and a 2.4% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $118.17.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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