Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,591 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Hasbro worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,270 shares of the company's stock worth $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,227 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 186.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 187.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 23,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $9,758,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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