Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $399.15 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $397.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 366.19, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story.

Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth.

Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation.

SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings.

Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction. Negative Sentiment: Some articles noted that TSLA remains volatile as traders weigh whether SpaceX hype is distracting from Tesla’s core EV business and execution.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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