Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.2% of Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $417.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $558.37. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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