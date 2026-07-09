Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 22,369 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,057 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Article Title

Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Article Title

Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Article Title

Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Article Title

Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Article Title

Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that Netflix could face a structural challenge from shorter-form “microdrama” content and changing viewer habits, which may raise questions about long-term engagement. Article Title

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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