Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $894,000 in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,452 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,471,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $151,854,000 after buying an additional 1,219,300 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $129,258,000 after buying an additional 754,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $65,551,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.12 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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