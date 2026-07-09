Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 142,082 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,082 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after buying an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,190,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,171,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,423 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

See Also

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