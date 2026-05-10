Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,054,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $896.14 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $755.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.31 and a 52-week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $890.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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