Greenwood Gearhart LLC Has $49.14 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Greenwood Gearhart LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,784 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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