Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Grows Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,822 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 482,822 shares during the period. H World Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.27% of H World Group worth $39,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,602,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. H World Group's payout ratio is currently 114.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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