Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,984 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.16.

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Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE AXP opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $239.27 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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