Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $362.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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