Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,651 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $887,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $851,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6%

HON stock opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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