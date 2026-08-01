Groupama Asset Managment Buys 33,493 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,812 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Entergy comprises approximately 1.1% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.15% of Entergy worth $78,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,194,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Entergy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Entergy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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