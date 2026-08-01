Groupama Asset Managment Has $11.26 Million Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,118 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,676,302,000 after acquiring an additional 629,310 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,512,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,423,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,287 shares during the period.

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Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). UBS Group had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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