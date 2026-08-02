Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,310 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $151,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,413 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 230,592 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $57,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,652 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 33,641 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Targa Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,731 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,292.32. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Targa Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $2.75 from $2.53 and lifted its FY2026 estimate to $10.24 from $10.18. The firm maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating, providing a positive near-term catalyst ahead of Targa’s earnings release. US Capital Advisors estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $2.75 from $2.53 and lifted its FY2026 estimate to $10.24 from $10.18. The firm maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating, providing a positive near-term catalyst ahead of Targa’s earnings release. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks preview said Targa has the factors needed for a potential earnings beat in its upcoming second-quarter report, which may be supporting expectations for a favorable result. Zacks earnings preview

A Zacks preview said Targa has the factors needed for a potential earnings beat in its upcoming second-quarter report, which may be supporting expectations for a favorable result. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly supportive: Targa carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while another report highlighted an upward revision to the FY2026 EPS outlook. FY2026 EPS forecast revision

Analyst coverage remains broadly supportive: Targa carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while another report highlighted an upward revision to the FY2026 EPS outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A dividend analysis is available, but the supplied report does not provide specific changes to Targa’s dividend, payout policy, or yield. Targa Resources dividend analysis

A dividend analysis is available, but the supplied report does not provide specific changes to Targa’s dividend, payout policy, or yield. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed several forward estimates: Q3 2026 EPS to $2.52 from $2.58, Q4 2026 to $2.75 from $2.85, Q1 2027 to $2.78 from $2.79, Q2 2027 to $2.76 from $2.77, and FY2028 to $13.42 from $13.45. The cuts are small but suggest somewhat softer longer-term expectations. Forward EPS estimate reductions

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $270.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $269.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.09. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $291.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources's payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $268.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.00.

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Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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