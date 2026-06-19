Groupama Asset Managment Has $220.67 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 556,936 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 3.2% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $220,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.7%

MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $733.54 and a 200-day moving average of $488.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,149.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $913.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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