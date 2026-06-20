Groupama Asset Managment Has $25.40 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 186.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,335 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 84,848 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Oracle were worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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