Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.60 Million Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 241.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Western Digital by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at $47,366,060.96. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total transaction of $396,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,813.56. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $4,822,807. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Fox Advisors cut Western Digital from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Melius Research set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $685.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.32.

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Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $544.84 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $568.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.59. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $799.87. The company has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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