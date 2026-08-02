Groupama Asset Managment Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,690 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $803,686,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $66,335,000 after buying an additional 47,051 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,347 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock worth $3,770,939 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9%

EW stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here