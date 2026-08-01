Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $391.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company's fifty day moving average is $346.71 and its 200 day moving average is $352.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $556.23.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,507,067.70. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,703. This trade represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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