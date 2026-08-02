Groupama Asset Managment Sells 4,416 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $275.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 86.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,535 shares of company stock worth $26,032,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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