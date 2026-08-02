Groupama Asset Managment Sells 4,540 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Allstate were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 7,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.05. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $277.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Allstate's payout ratio is 9.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $319.00 price objective on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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