Groupama Asset Managment Sells 4,623 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $295.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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