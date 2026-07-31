Groupe la Francaise Acquires 41,589 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI data-center expansion: AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Core Scientific's AMD Deal Could Generate $14 Billion Over 15 Years

AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst views: Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Susquehanna Just Upped Its Price Target on AMD Stock

Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Positive Sentiment: AI demand narrative remains intact: An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. AMD Stock Rallies as Anthropic Highlights the Need for More Powerful CPUs

An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are the next major test: AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations.

AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Analysts caution that AMD’s high valuation depends on aggressive growth over the next two years. The stock’s recent pullback, competition from Nvidia and Chinese chipmakers, and the possibility that AI spending expectations are already priced in could limit further gains. The Growth That Has To Land For Advanced Micro Devices Stock to Make Sense

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 13.0%

AMD opened at $485.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $515.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $660.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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