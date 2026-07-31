Groupe la Francaise Acquires 50,488 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,670 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $34,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $277.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $295.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average is $251.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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