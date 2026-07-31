Groupe la Francaise Acquires 63,106 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 252,424.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,131 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,287.9% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 53,879 shares of the company's stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Snowflake by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,512 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE SNOW opened at $298.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $298.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $12,343,380.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,796,240.36. The trade was a 64.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,951.78. This trade represents a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock worth $496,879,031. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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