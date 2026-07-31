Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.8% of Groupe la Francaise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average is $195.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Arete Research lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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