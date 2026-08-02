Groupe la Francaise Buys New Stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. $DSGR

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Groupe la Francaise owned about 0.10% of Distribution Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSGR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Distribution Solutions Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.08 and a beta of 0.56. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

Further Reading

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