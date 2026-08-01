Groupe la Francaise Grows Position in i-80 Gold Corp. $IAUX

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX - Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.64% of i-80 Gold worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAUX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $2.60 price target on i-80 Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAUX

i-80 Gold Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE IAUX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.15. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Insider Transactions at i-80 Gold

In other i-80 Gold news, Director John Arthur Begeman sold 24,356 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $38,726.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 827,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,315,492.86. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Yopps bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

i-80 Gold Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

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