Groupe la Francaise Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,025 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $36,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Key Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that Wheaton Precious Metals has factors supporting a likely earnings beat, with investors focused on growth expectations ahead of the company’s upcoming report. A stronger-than-expected result could provide a near-term catalyst for the shares. Wheaton Precious Metals earnings expected to grow

Zacks highlighted that Wheaton Precious Metals has factors supporting a likely earnings beat, with investors focused on growth expectations ahead of the company’s upcoming report. A stronger-than-expected result could provide a near-term catalyst for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Industry sentiment remains favorable as gold prices and production trends support expectations for stronger results across gold-related companies. AngloGold Ashanti’s upcoming report is expected to show sharply higher year-over-year earnings and sales, reinforcing a constructive backdrop for precious-metals equities. AngloGold Ashanti earnings outlook

Industry sentiment remains favorable as gold prices and production trends support expectations for stronger results across gold-related companies. AngloGold Ashanti’s upcoming report is expected to show sharply higher year-over-year earnings and sales, reinforcing a constructive backdrop for precious-metals equities. Neutral Sentiment: Wheaton previously reported quarterly EPS and revenue above analyst expectations, while revenue increased substantially year over year. Those results provide a favorable comparison for the upcoming report, though the stock’s valuation and future estimates remain important considerations.

Wheaton previously reported quarterly EPS and revenue above analyst expectations, while revenue increased substantially year over year. Those results provide a favorable comparison for the upcoming report, though the stock’s valuation and future estimates remain important considerations. Negative Sentiment: Edison Investment Research reduced its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.16 from $1.34 and lowered its FY2027 forecast to $3.35 from $3.43, signaling more cautious expectations for near- and medium-term earnings. Edison estimate reductions

Edison Investment Research reduced its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.16 from $1.34 and lowered its FY2027 forecast to $3.35 from $3.43, signaling more cautious expectations for near- and medium-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Edison also cut its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.89 from $1.38, Q4 to $1.00 from $1.56, and full-year 2026 EPS to $4.32 from $5.61. The revised full-year forecast is below the broader consensus estimate of $4.73, potentially limiting upside if Wheaton does not deliver a clear beat or raise guidance.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.6%

WPM stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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