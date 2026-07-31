Groupe la Francaise Grows Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $30,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinross Gold alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,153 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

More Kinross Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinross produced 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces in the second quarter and generated more than $725 million in free cash flow. Management said disciplined cost control supported robust margins and reaffirmed its ability to meet full-year production and cost guidance. Kinross Gold Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Kinross produced 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces in the second quarter and generated more than $725 million in free cash flow. Management said disciplined cost control supported robust margins and reaffirmed its ability to meet full-year production and cost guidance. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.71 per share, ahead of the $0.66 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Year-over-year revenue increased 29.5%, while the company returned approximately 40% of free cash flow—more than $600 million year to date—to shareholders. Kinross reports strong second-quarter results

Adjusted earnings were $0.71 per share, ahead of the $0.66 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Year-over-year revenue increased 29.5%, while the company returned approximately 40% of free cash flow—more than $600 million year to date—to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The Lobo-Marte project is expected to add about 350,000 ounces of average annual production at an estimated all-in sustaining cost of approximately $1,000 per ounce. Its estimated net present value is $4.3 billion, and permitting, engineering and execution planning are progressing on schedule, strengthening Kinross’s future growth profile. Kinross Lobo-Marte project update

The Lobo-Marte project is expected to add about 350,000 ounces of average annual production at an estimated all-in sustaining cost of approximately $1,000 per ounce. Its estimated net present value is $4.3 billion, and permitting, engineering and execution planning are progressing on schedule, strengthening Kinross’s future growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend provides ongoing shareholder income, although its approximately 0.7% annualized yield is modest. Kinross quarterly dividend announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend provides ongoing shareholder income, although its approximately 0.7% annualized yield is modest. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion was slightly below the $2.24 billion analyst estimate, suggesting that the earnings beat was driven more by margins and cost management than by sales strength. Kinross Gold Q2 earnings results

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinross Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinross Gold wasn't on the list.

While Kinross Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here