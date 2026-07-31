Groupe la Francaise Has $15.24 Million Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.43% of Centerra Gold worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 14,158,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company's stock worth $84,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,494 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company's stock worth $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,536,157 shares of the company's stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 866,977 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,649,899 shares of the company's stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 323,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company's stock.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 7.6%

CGAU opened at $18.33 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $442.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGAU

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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