Groupe la Francaise Has $30.55 Million Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,401,872 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.12% of Stellantis worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Stellantis by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stellantis returned to profitability, reporting approximately €293 million in net profit and €43.5 billion in revenue, up 13% year over year. Adjusted operating income rose to €0.8 billion, the margin improved to 1.8%, and industrial free cash flow reached €1 billion. Stellantis Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results

Stellantis returned to profitability, reporting approximately €293 million in net profit and €43.5 billion in revenue, up 13% year over year. Adjusted operating income rose to €0.8 billion, the margin improved to 1.8%, and industrial free cash flow reached €1 billion. Positive Sentiment: North America was the main growth engine: revenue increased 32%, supported by stronger demand for Jeep and Ram vehicles and new model launches. Operating income more than tripled, while South America revenue rose 6%. Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2

North America was the main growth engine: revenue increased 32%, supported by stronger demand for Jeep and Ram vehicles and new model launches. Operating income more than tripled, while South America revenue rose 6%. Positive Sentiment: CEO Antonio Filosa backed Stellantis’ five-year growth strategy and the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, signaling confidence that the “FaSTlane” turnaround and upcoming products can sustain improvement. Stellantis Confirms Guidance as Turnaround Efforts Progress

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $49.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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