Groupe la Francaise Has $38.25 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $292.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.40.

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Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $221.19 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.26 and a 12 month high of $285.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $236.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 65.12%.The business had revenue of $650.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $634.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company's business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

Further Reading

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