Groupe la Francaise Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,529 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,205,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $222,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.60.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion of Uber Eats grocery delivery: Uber added regional chains including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly. The broader grocery network could increase order frequency, strengthen local-market density and diversify Uber’s delivery business. Uber Eats adds five regional US grocery chains

Uber added regional chains including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly. The broader grocery network could increase order frequency, strengthen local-market density and diversify Uber’s delivery business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Brokerages assign Uber a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, and some commentary argues that the stock looks inexpensive relative to its earnings potential. This may provide support following its recent underperformance, although investors are waiting for evidence of sustained earnings growth. Uber consensus Moderate Buy rating

Brokerages assign Uber a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, and some commentary argues that the stock looks inexpensive relative to its earnings potential. This may provide support following its recent underperformance, although investors are waiting for evidence of sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle strategy offers long-term upside: Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 vehicles, potentially expanding its future robotaxi network and giving the company exposure to autonomous transportation growth. Uber investment in Rivian

Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 vehicles, potentially expanding its future robotaxi network and giving the company exposure to autonomous transportation growth. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are in focus: Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Uber lacks the usual indicators supporting a likely earnings beat. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the upcoming report, particularly given the company’s prior quarter revenue missed estimates despite an EPS beat. Uber earnings expectations

Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Uber lacks the usual indicators supporting a likely earnings beat. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the upcoming report, particularly given the company’s prior quarter revenue missed estimates despite an EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure in delivery is increasing: DoorDash’s FAA Part 135 certification could enable commercial drone delivery, potentially reducing labor costs and improving delivery margins. If successfully scaled, the technology could widen DoorDash’s competitive advantage in local fulfillment. DoorDash drone certification

DoorDash’s FAA Part 135 certification could enable commercial drone delivery, potentially reducing labor costs and improving delivery margins. If successfully scaled, the technology could widen DoorDash’s competitive advantage in local fulfillment. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and macro risks weigh on sentiment: Uber reportedly cut dozens of jobs as part of an AI restructuring, while elevated core inflation and slower-than-expected GDP growth raise concerns about consumer spending and operating costs. The Rivian commitment also represents substantial capital spending before autonomous-vehicle returns are realized. Uber AI restructuring

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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