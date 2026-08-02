Groupe la Francaise Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 66.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 8,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $1,739,843.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,519 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,934.77. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -142.16 and a beta of 1.36. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $220.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $177.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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