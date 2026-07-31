Groupe la Francaise Purchases 8,047 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,468 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Groupe la Francaise's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. January Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 992.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E20 Capital Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. E20 Capital Ltd now owns 87,755 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%

GOOG stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is expanding its AI capabilities. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Gemini Robotics 2

Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Google is committing further capital to AI infrastructure. Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Anthropic data center financing

Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: AI Overviews may be disrupting Google’s referral ecosystem. Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Reddit CEO comments on AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s stronger market reaction underscored investor concerns. Microsoft’s Azure and Copilot results reinforced its AI leadership, highlighting the competitive challenge to Google Cloud. At the same time, Alphabet insiders and several funds reported share sales, adding to cautious sentiment after the earnings-related pullback.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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